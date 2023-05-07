Apple TV+ ‘Hijack’ to Premiere June 28

Apple recently shared a first look at the upcoming airplane thriller series ‘Hijack’.

‘Hijack’ tells the story of a plane bound for London that was hijacked. The protagonist, Sam Nelson, will be played by Hollywood actor Idris Elba, who was aboard the plane and is an accomplished business negotiator. Counterterrorism officer Zahra Gahfoor will be played by Archie Panjabi of ‘The Good Wife’ fame.

The other cast of ‘Hijack’ include Max Beesley, Christine Adams, Neil Maskell, Eve Myles, Harry Mitchell, Jasper Britton, Mohamed Elsandel, Ben Miles, and Aimee Kelly. ‘Hijack’ is produced by 60Forty Films, with the same people who produced ‘The Essex Serpent’ and ‘Slow Horses’. The thriller series is the first content to come out of Apple’s partnership with Elba’s Green Doors Pictures brand.

‘Hijack’ is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on June 28. The streaming service costs $6.99 a month and can be bundled with other services via the Apple One bundle.