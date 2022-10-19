Apple TV+ hits arriving on Blu-ray October 31

Hit series belonging to the Apple TV+ streaming service will arrive on Blu-ray media.

Following the physical copy releases of ‘On The Rocks’ and ‘Defending Jacob’, more Apple TV+ shows will be arriving in Blu-ray format starting October 31.

Notable shows include ‘See’, ‘Truth Be Told’ and ‘The Morning Show’ and ‘For All Mankind’. The release schedule has starting seasons for the aforementioned shows being distributed from October this year to February 2023.

The release won’t be done by Apple, but rather Dazzler Media, a UK-based video distribution company. Dazzler has not mentioned anything yet, but there’s evidence that the Blu-ray releases will be coming due to several DVD and Blu-ray listings on the Amazon UK website.

Apple Original Series coming to HD Blu-Ray & DVD courtesy of @DazzlerMedia:#SEE S1 – Oct 31, S2 – Nov 14#ForAllMankind S1 – Nov 28, S2 – Dec 26#TruthBeTold S1 – Dec 5, S2 – Feb 6#TheMorningShow S1 – Dec 5, S2 – Jan 23 pic.twitter.com/zGN0W9rCOo — Sigmund Judge (@sigjudge) October 12, 2022

It isn’t clear if the DVD and Blu-ray discs of the Apple TV+ shows will be released in the US. For those who have yet to watch the shows, they can subscribe to Apple TV+ for $4.99 a month.