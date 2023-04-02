Apple TV Hulu app gets vertical sidebar refresh

The Hulu app for Apple TV has a new update and features a vertical sidebar for easier navigation.

Hulu rolled out an app update for the Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and other set-top boxes. The app now sports a revamped look, notably a vertical sidebar so users can navigate to saved content, movies, TV shows, and others on the main screen.

In a TechCrunch interview, Hulu said that the new design will be rolling out to users in the following weeks. Apple TV users should be able to update to the latest version to be able to see the feature. Inside the Hulu app, a back button will reveal the sidebar and open up navigation options. Before, users had to scroll to the top to navigate through the menu.

Hulu is a streaming service that costs $7.99 a month for an ad-supported plan, and $12.99 for content without ads.