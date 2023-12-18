Apple TV

Apple TV+ inks ‘Your Friends and Neighbors’ drama series

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley  - Senior News Editor
Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has inked a new deal with Jonathan Tropper for a new drama series starring Jon Hamm.

Trooper, notably from ‘See’ has taken part in a first-look deal. ‘Your Friends and Neighbors’ will have Hamm as the lead actor and executive producer. ‘Your Friends and Neighbors’ tells the story of a hedge fund manager who lost his job and wife. He then resorts to stealing and breaking into wealthy people’s homes until he lands into a fateful event. The series is based on Jonathan Tropper’s idea, who acts as the novelist, producer, and screenwriter for the show.

Apple TV+

‘Your Friends and Neighbors’ will be the first partnership between Apple TV+ and Hamm. The Hollywood actor recently appeared in the streaming platform, particularly ‘The Morning Show’ and its third season. It’s worth noting that ‘The Morning Show’ has won Critics Choice, SAG, and Emmy Awards. Apple TV+ costs $6.99 monthly and features original content.

By Samantha Wiley Senior News Editor
Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
