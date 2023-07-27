Apple TV+ introduces new documentary ‘Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn’

Apple TV+ original documentary series ‘Wanted: The Esape of Carlos Ghosn’ will be available to watch on August 25.

‘Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn’ tells the story of former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn, who became wanted by the authorities after doing several financial crimes versus the automotive company. He tried escaping the country and was brought back, then tried and posted bail multiple times. In December 2019, the CEO tried to escape via a shipping container bound for Lebanon.

The four-part series will explore the life of Ghosn, with interviews and details from key figures. The source material, titled ‘Boundless’ has been written by Sean McLain and Nick Kostov. ‘Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn’ will be available to watch on Apple TV+ starting August 25 and has been produced by Box To Box. James Gay-Rees and Paul Martin, along with Daniel Rosen and Amanda Willis served as producers.