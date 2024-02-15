Apple TV

Apple TV+ ‘Invasion’ gets third season green light

By Samantha Wiley
Invasion

Apple has recently approved the production of the third season of sci-fi drama series ‘Invasion’

Advertisements

‘Invasion’ tells the story of an Earth that’s attacked by aliens from outer space, reaching the point that humanity may be wiped out. In the sci-fi series, ordinary people are highlighted in their various struggles in the face of possible extinction. The series started on Apple TV+ in October 2021 and was renewed for a second season in August last year. The ‘Invasion’ cast includes Golshifteh Farahani, Sam Neill, Shamier Anderson, Shioli Kutsuna, Billy Barratt, India Brown, and more.

Invasion

Simon Kinberg, executive producer and creator said in a press release that they were excited to have the first seasons of the show on Apple TV+, and that the new season will ‘build on the scale, stakes, and propulsion’ while keeping the characters ‘up front and center.’ Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and features original content.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Kimi app
Movie Piracy App Kimi booted from App Store
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro
OLED MacBook Pro might be delayed
1 Min Read
M2 Pro 2023 Mac Mini
M2 Pro 2023 Mac Mini Drops to Just $1,199
1 Min Read
The Problem with Jon Stewart
Apple TV+ ‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’ canceled
1 Min Read
new iPad and MacBook Air
March might bring new iPad and MacBook Air models
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
iPhone 16 Pro Max to have unprecedented battery life
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods Pro
The Second Generation AirPods Pro is 24% Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Plus
Online leaker suggests iPhone 16 Plus will have lower battery capacity
1 Min Read
Foundation
Apple TV+ ‘Foundation’ production delayed
1 Min Read
Apple Cash
Code in iOS 17.4 developer beta reveal Apple Cash Virtual Cards
1 Min Read
Anker Prime Power Bank
Anker’s 20,000mAh Prime Power Bank is 31% Off
1 Min Read
Apple Podcasts
‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ goes live on Apple Podcasts
1 Min Read
Lost your password?