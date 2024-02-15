Apple TV+ ‘Invasion’ gets third season green light

Apple has recently approved the production of the third season of sci-fi drama series ‘Invasion’

‘Invasion’ tells the story of an Earth that’s attacked by aliens from outer space, reaching the point that humanity may be wiped out. In the sci-fi series, ordinary people are highlighted in their various struggles in the face of possible extinction. The series started on Apple TV+ in October 2021 and was renewed for a second season in August last year. The ‘Invasion’ cast includes Golshifteh Farahani, Sam Neill, Shamier Anderson, Shioli Kutsuna, Billy Barratt, India Brown, and more.

Simon Kinberg, executive producer and creator said in a press release that they were excited to have the first seasons of the show on Apple TV+, and that the new season will ‘build on the scale, stakes, and propulsion’ while keeping the characters ‘up front and center.’ Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and features original content.