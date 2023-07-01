Apple TV+ ‘Invasion’ season two arrives in August

Original Apple TV+ sci-fi show ‘Invasion’ is set to have its second season go live on August 23.

The second season for ‘Invasion’ was announced by Apple in December 2021. ‘Invasion’ tells the story of an Earth that had an alien invasion as seen through the eyes of five people across the globe. The show stars Golshifteh Farahani, Sam Neill, Shamier Anderson, Shioli Kutsuna, Billy Barratt and more.

As part of the launch, Apple said that it will be a ‘more intense season’ that drops viewers to a wider-scale and global battle. The second season will have ten episodes, with new ones appearing every Wednesday until October 25. The aliens will be going more hostile and escalate their attacks on humanity.

Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and features original shows like ‘Invasion’, ‘Severance’, and more. The service can be bundled together with other Apple services through the Apple One package.