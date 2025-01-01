Apple TV

Apple TV+ is free from January 3-5

By Samantha Wiley
Apple TV+

Apple confirmed the free weekend of Apple TV+ for all users after teasing about it several days before.

During the ‘free weekend’ promo, users can access the entire Apple TV+ library and watch anything they want. All you have to do is open the Apple TV app and go to the Apple TV+ section to start. It’s worth noting that this is the first time Apple had an all-you-can-watch event for its streaming service. The company usually lets the first few episodes of a series be free, or free trials for new users to get them interested in the programs.

The free weekend is worldwide and all users with an Apple ID and Apple TV+ access can begin watching without paying during the said date. Apple TV+ costs $9.99 monthly and allows for up to six in Family Sharing. Apple TV+ is also bundled with Apple One services.

