Apple TV+ ‘John Lennon: Murder without a Trial’ to stream December 6

A new Apple TV+ program about a John Lennon documentary will be streaming on the platform starting December 6.

‘John Lennon: Murder without a Trial’ is a three-part series that explores the infamous personality’s murder and Mark David Chapman, his killer. Apple put out a description as a ‘researched examination of Lennon’s 1980 murder’, featuring previously unseen photos and exclusive eyewitness interviews. 72 Films produced the documentary and obtained requests from the District Attorney’s office, the Board of Parole, and the New York City Police Department.

Apple also released an official trailer video for ‘John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial’ which is over a minute in length. Those who are interested can watch it from the official Apple TV YouTube channel. Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and features original content, including ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘Slow Horses’, ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’, ‘Lessons in Chemistry’, and ‘Silo’, among others.