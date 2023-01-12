Apple TV+ kid’s show ‘Shape Island’ trailer debuts

A new trailer video for the upcoming children’s show ‘Shape Island’ has been revealed on YouTube.

‘Shape Island’ will be the latest kid’s show on the Apple TV+ platform. Based on Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen’s bestselling picture books, ‘Shape Island’ is a stop-motion series that follows Square, Circle, and Triangle as they search for fun and build their friendship along the way.

The video, titled ‘Shape Island – Official Trailer’ is a minute in length and reveals the characters and the backdrop. The voice actors are as follows- Yvette Nicole Brown will be the narrator, Harvey Guillen is Square, Scott Adsit is Triangle, while Gideon Adlon is Circle. Kelli Bexler and Drew Hodges will serve as the executive producers alongside Barnett and Klassen.

Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and features original Apple TV content. ‘Shape Island’ is set to arrive on Apple’s service starting January 20 in more than 100 countries and regions.