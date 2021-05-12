Apple TV+ ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ first look image revealed online

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio has shared a first look image on Twitter of the upcoming Apple TV+ film ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’.

The image shows DiCaprio sitting beside Lily Galdstone, who is DiCaprio’s wife in the movie. The image appeared on Osage News, an Oklahoma-based media company.

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ is a film set in the 20s and tells the story of brutal crimes committed against the Osage Nation members. It was adapted by Eric Roth from the book of the same name, which was written by David Grann.

Martin Scorsese is set as the film’s director and producer, along with Appian Way Productions, Bradley Thomas and Dan Friedkin. The movie also stars Robert De Niro.

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ doesn’t have a launch date yet but it will debut on Apple’s streaming platform. Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month and can be accessed on Apple devices as well as web browsers.