Apple TV+ ‘Lady in the Lake’ Baltimore production starts in April

The Apple TV+ show ‘Lady in the Lake’ will begin shooting in Baltimore by the end of April.

‘Lady in the Lake’ is a straight-to-show series that stars Lupita Nyong’o and Natalie Portman. It’s set in 1960’s Baltimore era and tells the story of investigative journalist Maddie Schwartz (to be played by Portman) and Cleo Sherwood (to be played by Nyong’o) amid the rising of the region’s Black progressive agenda.

‘Lady in the Lake’ is based on the book by the same name and authored by Laura Lippman. She recently went on social media and announced the start of the filming in Baltimore. Lippman will serve as the executive producer of the Apple TV+ series alongside Dre Ryan, Alma Har’el, Nyong’o and Portman.

Schedule is yet to be detailed, and the show won't be appearing on the streaming platform anytime soon.