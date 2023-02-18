Apple TV+ launches Apple Studios Directors’ program

Apple’s newly-launched Apple Studios Directors’ Program aims to bring more directors and content to its Apple TV+ platform.

With the launch of the Apple Studios Directors’ Program, Apple plans to bring in-house teams to produce Apple Original films and shows. The six-month program will have directors attending masterclasses that focus on sustaining and building careers as episodic directors, and discussions with industry professionals. The ‘one-of-a-kind experience’ at Apple Park will be tailored to spark creativity and innovation.

Apple has launched an application website for the program, but there’s no link yet to apply. It starts at 9 PT on February 23 up until 23:59 PT at the beginning of March. No further details have been outlined; however, a response email said that three candidates will participate in the ‘2023 program’, with hints that it will be an annual event moving forward. The ad also says that the program is for ‘mid-career directors in the US’.