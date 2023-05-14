Apple TV+ launches MLS Season Pass one month free Promo

Apple TV+ is letting users try the MLS Season Pass for one month as part of a promotion.

Major League Soccer fans can sign up and access MLS Season Pass on Apple TV for one month without paying. The service includes all the extra content and streaming matches, which is part of the package. The offer is available on the official Apple website and is good until October 31st this year.

The MLS Season Pass trial is for qualified and new subscribers and requires a valid Apple ID. After the one-month promotion, the subscriber will be charged the usual monthly price of $14.99 unless they cancel in advance. Sports fans can get the annual pass which is $99 a year for immediate savings.

MLS Season Pass launched in Apple TV+ in February to offer a way to watch soccer matches on one platform. Friday Night Baseball is also available on the service.