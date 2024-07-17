Apple TV+ legal drama ‘Presumed Innocent’ renewed for 2nd season

The Apple TV+ show “Presumed Innocent” resumes with a second season. The first one, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, is still being aired on TV and has 8 limited episodes bound to end on July 24th. The show is a highly-viewed legal drama that’s in the top 10 of shows streamed on Reelgood.

Apple announced on X that a second season is in the works, with the tweet regarding the show saying “New Season. New Case.” Given the first season’s limited nature, it is unsure if the second one will follow the same storyline and characters from season one.

The plot of the show follows Rusty Sabich, a character portrayed by Jake Gyllenhaal, along with a cast including Bill Camp, Ruth Negga, Elizabeth Marvel, and more. The prosecutor is accused of murder by a workmate, exploring topics such as obsession, politics, sex, and the limitations and power of love. The show is based on a novel of the same title created Scott Turrow.