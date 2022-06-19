Apple TV+ limited drama series ‘Before’ to star Billy Crystal

Hollywood actor Billy Crystal has been tapped in a role in the upcoming Apple TV+ drama series ‘Before’.

‘Before’ tells the story of a child psychiatrist who finds a troubled young boy while mourning the death of his spouse. Billy Crystal will be playing Eli, the child psychiatrist in the series. Crystal is a renowned Hollywood actor with notable roles in TV show ‘Monsters at Work’ and movie ‘Here Today’.

The 74-year old has accomplished quite a lot during his time in the industry and has won six Emmys, which includes writing and performance accolades.

‘Before’ will have director Barry Levinson, who has won four Emmy Awards, notably his contribution in ‘The Carol Burnett Show’. The Apple TV+ exclusive does not have an official launch date yet.

Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month and can be added to other Apple services such as Apple Music and iCloud through the Apple One package.