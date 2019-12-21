Apple TV+ ‘Little America’ Trailer Revealed

Apple has revealed a teaser trailer for its upcoming Apple TV+ series ‘Little America’. The immigrant-themed episodes are the brainchild of Emily Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani.

‘Little America’ should go live on January 17 next year and will have eight episodes that are 30 minutes each. The anthology focuses on different stories, with each one recreated from Epic Magazine stories.

Alan Yang serves as the executive producer, while Lee Eisenberg of ‘The Office’ fame will be an executive producer and writer as well. Creators Gordon and Nanjiani are known for the Netflix series ‘The Big Sick’.

Notable cast members include Conphidance, Priyanka Bose, Eshen Inamdar, Shila Vosough Ommi, Shaun Toub, Sophia Xu, Kai To, Angela Lin, John Ortiz, Jearnest Corchado, and Zachary Quinto, who will appear on the show’s fourth episode.

Apple TV+ launched in November and costs $4.99 per month. New iPad, iPhone, Mac and Apple TV owners can get the subscription service free for one year.