Apple TV+ ‘Loot’ delayed over writer’s strike

The second season of the Apple TV+ show ‘Loot’ has been delayed due to a writer’s strike.

The Writer’s Guild of America has taken up action in Hollywood, with around 12,000 members showing up at major studio gates with signs of protest. The organization’s move halted many show productions, including those for Apple TV+.

The comedy series ‘Loot’ had its Bel-Air production temporarily shut down after protesters turned up at a mansion used for filming. The Hollywood Reporter said that the movement disrupted production and that Maya Rudolph retreated to her trailer while strike members voiced their concerns.

The strike by the WGA is the result of a failed contract between studios and writers. The Writer’s Guild of America requested ‘fairer’ writer pay and protective measures to ensure writing is a ‘sustainable profession’. The two organizations reached a deadlock on May 1, and the guild went on a strike the day after.