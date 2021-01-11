Apple TV+ ‘Losing Alice’ trailer revealed, to premier January 22

Apple has recently shared a video trailer for its upcoming Apple TV+ show, ‘Losing Alice’. It will premier on the streaming service platform come January 22.

‘Losing Alice’ is a story about Alice, an aging director who’s obsessed with Sophie, a budding screenwriter. The psychological thriller will feature flash-forwards, flashbacks and more in a complex narrative. The series seeks to explore fear of aging, guilt, jealousy and more.

The series debuts January 21 and will have three episodes from the get go. New episodes will be revealed every week. Sigal Avin is the series’ director and writer, while ‘Alice’ will be portrayed by Ayelet Zurer. Dori Media productions will be serving as co-producer of the show.

In recent news, the second season of ‘Dickinson’ has been released for Apple TV+, with three episodes available to view.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming platform and costs $4.99 a month. It features exclusive content such as ‘Defending Jacob’, ‘For All Mankind’ and ‘Ted Lasso’.