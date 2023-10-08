Apple TV+ ‘Masters of the Air’ to debut in January

World War 2 drama ‘Masters of the Air’ will be going live on the Apple TV+ platform in January.

‘Masters of the Air’ is a mini-series created by the same people behind ‘The Pacific’ and ‘Band of Brothers’. The show will have nine episodes total and is based on ‘Masters of the Air’ book by Donald Miller. John Orloff is the show’s writer, with the story following the ‘Bloody Hundredth’ or 100th Bomb Group as they undertake perilous missions.

Apple Studios is producing the series, with Gary Goetzman, Tom Hanks, and Steven Spielberg as the executive producers. The show stars Austin Butler, Anthony Boyle, Callum Turner, Rafferty Law, Nate Mann, Josiah Cross, Barry Keoghan, Ncuti Gatwa, and Branden Cook.

‘Masters of the Air’ is the latest show in the WW2 niche, which includes ‘The Pacific’ and ‘Band of Brothers. The show was initially slated to appear on HBO but was moved to Apple TV+.