Apple TV

Apple TV+ MLB Friday Night Baseball July Schedule Released

By Samantha Wiley
The MLB and Apple recently announced the Friday Night Baseball games schedule for the month of July.

Friday Night Baseball consists of doubleheaders of streaming games on Apple TV+. It’s worth noting that it’s included in Apple TV+ for subscribers with no extra charge. On July 4, the St. Louis Cardinals will face off against the Chicago Cubs, and the Los Angeles Angels will compete against the Toronto Blue Jays. On July 11, it’s the Seattle Mariners versus the Detroit Tigers and the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Angels. Lastly, on July 25, it’s the Philadelphia Phillies against the New York Yankees, and the Cleveland Guardians versus the Kansas City Royals.

Apple said that Friday Night Baseball can be viewed in 60 countries. The games provide expert commentary, no restrictions on local broadcasts, and enhanced production quality. Apple TV+ in the US costs $9.99 monthly or $99.99 yearly.

