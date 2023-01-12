iLoungeNewsApple TV

Apple TV+ MLS broadcaster list revealed

By Samantha Wiley
Published
Apple TV
Major League Soccer and Apple have recently presented a list of broadcasters for the upcoming MLS Season Pass.

MLS

MLS Season Pass is set to launch starting February 1 on the Apple TV app, covering more than 100 regions and countries. MLS revealed a complete production plan before the 2023 season officially started, including who will be commentating on the games.

Studio hosts include Liam McHugh, Tony Cherchi, and Jillian Sakovits, while the play-by-play commentators include Max Bretos, Frederic Lord, Steve Cangialosi, Jake Zivin, and Pablo Ramirez. Match and studio analysts include Marcelo Balboa, Sacha Kljestan, Tori Lindsey, Kyndra de St. Aubin, Diego Valeri, Maurice Edu, Sebastien Le Toux, Danielle Slaton, Bradley Wright-Phillips, and Taylor Twellman.

MLS Season Pass will have the Leagues Cup, Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, and regular season matches under one roof, with no blackouts and consistent schedules. Apple mentioned that it’s a first in the industry of live sports broadcasting.

