Apple TV MLS games to begin showing on February 1, 2023

By Samantha Wiley
Apple TV

Apple TV+ already announced a new season pass for streaming Major League Soccer games.

Apple TV MLS Games

Soccer enthusiasts can mark the calendar for February 1, 2023, when they can watch their favorite soccer teams compete. Previously, both Major Soccer League and Apple said that fans will be able to watch but it’s only now that we have a specific launch date for the MLS Season Pass.

Apple’s senior VP of Services Eddy Cue says that the MLS Season Pass has not come at a more perfect time, due to the ‘most dramatic MLS Cup in history’ and how the league is the fastest-growing globally. Cue mentions that they’re counting down the days when fans can enjoy the MLS games with no blackouts.

As part of the deal, all 29 MLS teams will have the Apple TV+ patch on their uniforms. Fans can pay $14.99 monthly or $99 for the whole season through the Apple TV app.

