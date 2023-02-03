Apple TV MLS Season Pass launches

This season’s MLS Pass has gone live in 100-plus regions and countries.

Apple launched MLS Season Pass for Major League Soccer fans and can be accessed via a web browser, set-top boxes, smart TVs, Apple devices, and consoles. A subscription to Apple TV+ is not required to purchase MLS Season Pass, although the rate will be lower if users have them.

Those who are not subscribed to Apple TV+ will have to pay $99 per season or $14.99 monthly, while subscribers pay only $79 per season or $12.99 monthly to access the MLS games. Season ticket holders will then gain access to the games on Apple TV.

The 2023 MLS season starts February 25, with the opening game seeing the LA Galaxy and Los Angeles FC facing off against each other. The Season Pass will include the Leagues Cup, playoffs, and regular season matches, with no blackouts. The opening weekend matches will be free to watch on Apple TV.