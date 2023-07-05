Apple TV+ ‘Monster Factory’ docuseries ends after season one

Apple TV+ wrestling docuseries ‘Monster Factory’ will not be renewed for a second season.

‘Monster Factory’ debuted in March and tells the story of aspiring wrestlers. Apple describes it as a tale of ‘misfit dreamers at a wrestling school’ in New Jersey fighting for their big break. The coach and owner of the wrestling school recently went on Twitter, saying that the show won’t have a second season.

Everyone who watches Monster Factory on @AppleTV loves it! Problem is not enough watch it. Those are the breaks. No season 2. Thanks for everyone who helped out & supported us. But unless some real cosmic shit goes down it’s much like my honeymoon. One & done! ✌️#monsterfactory pic.twitter.com/nacM9dYqw6 — Coach Danny Cage (@TheDannyCage) June 30, 2023

The reason for the cancellation was apparently low overall viewership, and he showed the score as 95% average audience score on Rotten Tomatoes to reveal that ‘everyone who watches’ loved it. ‘Monster Factory’ is the latest casualty in Apple’s streaming platform following the cancellation of season two of ‘High Desert’. A show canceled on Apple TV+ will mean the content is still available to watch.

Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and features original content, including ‘Severance’, ‘See’, and ‘Ted Lasso’.