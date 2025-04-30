Apple TV+ movie ‘Greyhound’ to have a sequel

The sequel to the Apple original film ‘Greyhound’ is being produced.

Advertisements

Apple will be partnering with Aaron Schneider and Playtone banner to create the next film as a follow-up to the wartime thriller. Hollywood actor Tom Hanks is set to return as the protagonist and will write the script as well. The plot will go beyond the Atlantic and to the Normany beaches in the Pacific, as per Deadline. ‘Greyhound’ is based on The Good Shepherd by C.S. Forester and debuted as a film in 2020. The movie tells the story of a US Navy commander who led a convoy versus German U-boats.

Production for the sequel is set to 2026, and filming will start in Australia in January next year. Apple is in talks with the company to bring back the original cast. There hasn’t been a press release to announce the original movie yet, but it’s believed that it will come in 2027.