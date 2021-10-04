Apple TV+ ‘Mr. Corman’ won’t have a season two

Apple TV+ comedy drama series ‘Mr. Corman’ will be ending after just one season on Apple’s streaming platform.

Directed by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, ‘Mr. Corman’ tells the story of a public school teacher who struggles with self-doubt, loneliness and anxiety. The titular character is played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who’s also the director, writer and producer.

‘Mr. Corman’ casts Debra Winger, Arturo Castro, Alexander Jo, Jamie Chung, Juno Temple, Hector Hernandez and Shannon Woodward. According to Deadline, the show didn’t produce sufficient numbers for a season two renewal. It’s the second show in the Apple TV+ repertoire to have been canceled, with ‘Little Voices’ being the first.

‘Mr Corman’ launched August 6 and recently had its last episode. Gordon-Levitt’s other show on the Apple TV+ platform is ‘Wolfboy and the Everything Factory’, which aired September 24.

Notable upcoming shows and movies on the Apple TV+ platform include ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, ‘Finch’, ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ and more. It’s said that Apple is doubling on its efforts to produce more content in 2022.