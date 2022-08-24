Apple TV+ ‘My Glory Was I Had Such Friends’ discontinued

Production of the upcoming Apple TV+ limited series ‘My Glory Was I Had Such Friends’ has been discontinued after Hollywood star Jennifer Garner exited the project.

‘My Glory Was I Had Such Friends’ is a novel adaptation of the same title and is written by Amy Silverstein. The series was acquired by Apple in 2018, who agreed to a straight-to-series order. Development of the show was slow, and after Garner pulled out it seemed that the whole project collapsed.

According to Deadline, Jennifer Garner exited production due to scheduling issues. Apple seemed to be disinterested after Garner left, which means that the script can be sold to other networks or streaming platforms. Initially, the order had Garner along with Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming platform and features original content such as ‘Luck’, ‘Slow Horses’ and ‘Five Days at Memorial’. The service costs $4.99 a month.