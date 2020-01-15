Apple TV+ ‘Mythic Quest’ to be shown on PAX South

Apple has entered as an exhibitor in the PAX South gaming convention, which will be held in San Antonio, Texas on January 17. The Cupertino-based company has planned to show its newest Apple TV+ series, ‘Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet’ to the participants to generate attention.

‘Mythic Quest’ is a series where game developers run a popular multiplayer online video game and navigate through its challenges. Created by Charlie Day and Rob McElhenney, the show stars Ashly Burch, Charlotte Nicdao, Danny Pudi, F. Murray Abraham, Jessie Ennis, David Hornsby, and Imani Hakim.

It will be Apple’s first time to attend an event, and rumor has it that a few of the stars may be present. PAX South takes place from January 17 to 19, while ‘Mythic Quest’ is set to debut on Apple TV+ on February 7. Apple TV+ is a streaming service that costs $4.99 a month.