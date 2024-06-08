Apple TV

Apple TV Netflix might have a redesign soon

By Samantha Wiley
Apple TV Netflix

The Netflix app for Apple TV is currently testing a redesign, which may be available to the public soon.

The Verge recently reported that the streaming company is having a redesign for the Apple TV app, which is its first major overhaul. Apparently, Netflix customers were having to use their eyes to look for a movie or show to watch, and the company thought of making things easier. Pat Flemming, senior product director said that they ‘wanted members to have an easier time figuring out if a title is right for them.’

Apple TV Netflix

Part of the redesign involves tiles that extend to produce more information when the cursor is pointed, pushing other tiles out of the center field. Hovering on a movie or TV show will cause the app to play a preview. A small group of subscribers are apparently testing it, but it’s believed that many more users will see this on their Apple TV.

