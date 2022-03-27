Apple TV+ page gains ‘Up Next’ functionality

Apple’s official Apple TV+ web version now contains the ‘up next’ feature, which allows users to keep track of their watched content.

The new addition was introduced this week and can be seen at the bottom part after the page loads. Before, users could add a show to the queue but it doesn’t show up on the Apple TV+ web. Users who wish to see ‘Up Next’ should log in using their Apple ID and have an Apple TV+ subscription.

The ‘Up Next’ feature works on popular browsers such as Safari and Chrome and on Apple devices, including the iPad, iPhone and Mac. Those who have streaming set top boxes should still be able to see it whenever they open the Apple TV+ app.

The ‘Up Next’ web addition is mainly for Apple TV+ subscribers who watch original shows and movies on their non-Apple devices. The streaming service costs $4.99 a month and features shows such as ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘CODA’ and others.