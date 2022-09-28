Apple TV+ partners with ‘Breaking Bad’ creator for straight-to-series order

Apple recently inked a deal with hit TV show ‘Breaking Bad’ creator Vince Gilligan to create a two-season series for Apple TV+.

The highly-anticipated project had many networks trying to get in on the deal, and it’s believed that each episode costs around $15 million each. Apple ultimately landed the partnership, which could be because of Gilligan’s close relationship with Apple executives Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg. It’s worth noting that the two worked with the Breaking Bad creator during their stint at Sony Pictures.

Aside from the award-winning thriller ‘Breaking Bad’, Vince Gilligan has co-authored its offshoot series, ‘Better Call Saul’. Incidentally, the untitled project has Rhea Seehorn from ‘Better Call Saul’ as the lead and marks the second time the two collaborated.

The straight to series order is set to join other hits, including ‘See’, ‘For All Mankind’, ‘Severance’ and ‘Ted Lasso’. Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month.