Apple TV+ ‘Physical’ First Trailer Video Revealed

The first official trailer for Apple TV+ series ‘Physical’ is available to watch online.

‘Physical’ tells the story of a beleaguered housewife, named Sheila Rubin who embarks on an aerobics-filled journey. The dark comedy series is set in the 80s and stars Rose Byrne as the main character who gets into aerobics and begins a business recording exercises.

The video shows Sheila Rubin’s troubles, e.g., paying the bills, in a deadbeat relationship and raising a child before discovering aerobics and a journey towards success and empowerment.

The series will have 10 episodes, with Annie Weisman as the show’s creator, Liza Johnson, Craig Gillespie and Stephanie Laing serve as the director. Co-stars of Byrne include Dierdre Friel, Lou Taylor Pucci, Ashley Liao, Rory Scovel, Della Saba and Paul Sparks.

‘Physical’ will premier on Apple TV+ June 18 with new episodes being shown every week. The trailer is now available on Apple’s official YouTube channel.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming platform and costs $4.99 a month.