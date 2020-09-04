Apple TV+ Preparing for Christmas Special with Mariah Carey

Apple TV+

Apple has announced that it will be creating a holiday-themed show with Mariah Carey. The premiere of ‘Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special’ is set to show after 25 years of the singer’s holiday hit, titled ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’.

The Apple TV+ exclusive will have Mariah Carey and other surprise guest appearances. The show aims to ‘enliven’ Christmas spirit all over the world with animation, dancing and music.

Carey is also the show’s executive producer, along with Done + Dusted, mainly known for ‘The Little Mermaid Live’ and ‘The Disney Family Singalong’. Hamish Hamilton and Roman Coppola will serve as the directors, known for their contribution to the closing and opening of the London Olympics and ‘A Very Murray Christmas’ and ‘Moonrise Kingdom’, respectively.

Apple TV+ is available on the iPhone, Apple TV, iPad, Mac, Amazon Fire TV, iPod Touch via Apple TV app. It’s $4.99 a month with a 7-day free trial.

Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
View All Posts
