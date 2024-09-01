Apple TV

Apple TV+ releases ‘Napoleon: Director’s Cut’

By Samantha Wiley
Napoleon: Director’s Cut

Apple TV+ has recently released the ‘Napoleon: Director’s Cut’ version on the streaming service.

Advertisements

‘Napoleon’ an epic drama film had a theatrical release in 2023. The movie tells the story of Napoleon and his conquests, as well as the relationship he had with Josephine. Vanessa Kirby and Joaquin Phoenix are the main protagonists, with David Scarpa serving as the writer. The film ran for two hours and 37 minutes in theaters, but Ridley Scott intended for a longer and ‘extended’ version, calling it the director’s cut. Apple showed a teaser video on its official YouTube channel about how an additional 48 minutes have been added to the movie.

Napoleon: Director’s Cut

Ridley initially wanted to have the director’s cut to around four and a half hours, which was reduced to four hours and ten minutes. The official preview can be watched on the official Apple YouTube channel, while the movie is now available on Apple TV+.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
M4 Macs
M4 Macs slated to launch in November
1 Min Read
macOS Sequoia
macOS Sequoia developer beta supports app store external drive installs
1 Min Read
AirPods Max
The AirPods Max is $150 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Intelligence
Beta version of Apple Intelligence comes without a region lock
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple said to invest in OpenAI
1 Min Read
Apple TV+
Select LG smart TVs to have a 3-Month Apple TV+ Offer
1 Min Read
iPad Mini
The iPad Mini 6 with 64GB Wi-Fi is $119 Off
1 Min Read
Alexa
Alexa to get a boost from Claude AI
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
A slew of new games heading to the Apple Vision Pro
1 Min Read
Sports app
iOS Lock Screen now supports more Sports app features
1 Min Read
MacBook Air
The 15-inch MacBook Air with M3 Chip is $250 Off
1 Min Read
MacBook Pros
M4-Powered MacBook Pros mass production begins
1 Min Read
Lost your password?