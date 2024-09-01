Apple TV+ releases ‘Napoleon: Director’s Cut’

Apple TV+ has recently released the ‘Napoleon: Director’s Cut’ version on the streaming service.

‘Napoleon’ an epic drama film had a theatrical release in 2023. The movie tells the story of Napoleon and his conquests, as well as the relationship he had with Josephine. Vanessa Kirby and Joaquin Phoenix are the main protagonists, with David Scarpa serving as the writer. The film ran for two hours and 37 minutes in theaters, but Ridley Scott intended for a longer and ‘extended’ version, calling it the director’s cut. Apple showed a teaser video on its official YouTube channel about how an additional 48 minutes have been added to the movie.

Ridley initially wanted to have the director’s cut to around four and a half hours, which was reduced to four hours and ten minutes. The official preview can be watched on the official Apple YouTube channel, while the movie is now available on Apple TV+.