Apple TV+ releases new ‘Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock’ holiday teaser video

A new teaser video of the upcoming holiday special ‘Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock – Night of the Lights’ is available to watch on Apple TV+ official YouTube channel.

The video, which is about a minute long, features the Fraggles as they celebrate the holidays. The ‘Night of the Lights’ story is about an adventure that began when Wembley makes a special wish and heads off on a journey to discover the true meaning of the holiday. The series is a Jim Henson revival that began airing on January 21. Apple bought streaming rights to the back catalog and has added new episodes to the streaming platform.

‘Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock- Night of the Lights’ will be available to watch on Apple’s streaming platform on November 18. Other seasonal content include ‘Interrupting Chicken’, ‘Spirited’, ‘Pretzel and the Puppies’ and ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse’.