Apple TV+ releases new ‘Strange Planet’ trailer video

A new trailer video for the upcoming webtoon series ‘Strange Planet’ has been released.

‘Strange Planet’ is an animated series that’s based on humanity’s quirks and habits. In the description, Apple says that the cartoon is ‘set in a whimsical world of cotton candy pinks and purples’, with blue beings exploring human traditions and its absurdity. It’s based on a bestseller and a popular web comic and created by the people behind the hit show ‘Rick and Morty’

‘Strange Planet’ is set to launch on the Apple TV+ platform on August 9, with ten episodes planned for the whole series. The show was first announced in 2021, but it’s only now we get to see a trailer video. Those who are interested can watch the official trailer on the Apple TV+ YouTube channel.

Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and features original content, including ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘Black Bird’, ‘Shrinking’, and more.