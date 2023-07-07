Apple TV+ releases official trailer for ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

A new trailer for upcoming movie ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ has been uploaded on Apple TV’s YouTube channel.

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ is set to have a theatrical run starting October, and after that it will be available to watch on Apple TV+. The video, titled ‘Killers of the Flower Moon – Official Trailer’, is two and a half minutes in length and gives viewers a glimpse of what to expect. The film stars Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio alongside other actors and actresses such as Jesse Plemons, Robert De Niro, Cara Jade Myers, and John Lithgow.

The film is a book adaptation based on David Grann’s book. Martin Scorsese and Eric Roth serve as writers, while Scorsese also directs. ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ will show up in theaters starting October 6 before heading to the US market on October 20.

Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and features original content.