Apple TV+ reveals new details on ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’

New information about the upcoming Godzilla and Titans show has appeared online.

According to Apple, the saga spans three generations and lead to earth-shattering events, one of which is the aftermath of the battle between Godzilla and the Titans. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tells the story of two siblings who are on a journey to uncover their connections to the Monarch organization.

‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ stars Kurt Russell as Lee Shaw and will be a 10-part series. Other notable actors and actresses include Wyatt Russell, Kiersey Clemons, Mari Yamamoto, Anna Sawai, Ren Watanable, Elisa Lasowski, Joe Tippett, and Anders Holm. Chris Black serves as the writer alongside Andrew Colville. Currently, Apple has not released an exact date of when the first episodes will be available to watch on the streaming platform.

Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and features original content, including ‘Silo’, ‘See’, and ‘Foundation’, among others.