Apple TV

Apple TV+ reveals special preview of ‘Severance’ Season Two

By Samantha Wiley
Severance

Apple showed off a teaser preview of the highly anticipated season two of ‘Severance’ on Apple TV+.

The sneak peek is available in the Bonus section within the Apple TV app, particularly the Severance page. Fans can get a glimpse of what’s about to happen in the next chapter of the sci-fi thriller series. The video shows the main protagonist Mark Scout returning to work, seemingly having trouble coming to terms with the recent events in season one. The series episodes will be unlocked starting January 17 on the Apple TV+ platform.

Severance started airing in February two years ago and quickly became a popular series, gaining several Emmy nominations in the process. The show tells the story of a workplace where employees undergo a medical procedure that splits their personal and work memories. The show is directed by Ben Stiller and was created by Dan Erickson.

