Apple TV+ reveals ‘They Call Me Magic’ basketball documentary

Apple has uploaded a new video trailer for its upcoming NBA documentary, ‘They Call Me Magic’.

The Apple TV+ documentary focuses on the career and life of the NBA hall of famer Earvin Johnson. The first-look trailer shows that the documentary is split into four parts and will feature other big-name stars such as Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal, as well as celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Barack Obama, LL Cool J and Samuel L Jackson, among others.

‘They Call Me Magic’ will cover interesting details about Johnson’s life, and will touch upon topics like where the nickname ‘Magic’ came from, his shift to being an entrepreneur, on-court activities and his departure from the league. Dirk Westervelt serves as the editor, while Rachel Morrison and Rick Famuyiwa serve as the cinematographer and director, respectively.

New Slate Ventures and Apple by XTR are the producers in association with Delirio Films and H Wood Media.

‘They Call Me Magic’ will premiere April 22 on Apple TV+.