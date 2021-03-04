Apple TV+ ‘Roar’ to star Alison Brie and Nicole Kidman

Apple has recently announced a new show for its Apple TV+ platform, starring Alison Brie, Cynthia Erivo and Nicole Kidman.

‘Roar’ is a dark-comic anthology based on the books of the same title from Cecelia Ahern. The anthology series features feminist fables and the first production coming from Apple’s partnership deal with Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive.

Nicole Kidman and Bruna Papandrea will be the executive producers, the same pair who worked on ‘Big Little Lies’. Kidman will also be appearing on camera.

‘Roar’ will consist of 8 episodes in half-hour segments, told from the female POV. Launch date or when production will begin is not yet cast in stone.

Alison Brie is known for her roles in ‘Mad Men’ and ‘Community’. Nicole Kidman is famous for her roles in ‘Moulin Rouge’, ‘Batman Forever’ and ‘Cold Mountain’. Other actresses set to join are Merrit Wever and Cynthia Erivo, with more to be announced.