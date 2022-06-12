Apple TV+ ‘Schmigadoon!’ renewed for second Season

Apple TV+ musical comedy series ‘Schmigadoon!’ has been renewed for a second season.

‘Schmigadoon!’ tells the story of a couple who have entered a magical world they can’t get out of, unless they find true love. In the second season, the couple will be entering ‘Schmicago’, which has a 60s and 70s theme compared to the 40s and 50s in the first season.

The Apple TV+ exclusive stars Cecily Strong and Keegan Micheal-Key, alongside Kristin Chenoweth, Ariana DeBose and Martin Short. Patrick Page and Tituss Burgess will be joining the cast in the show’s second season.

‘Schmigadoon’ received Critics Choice Award nominations and won the AFI award. Cinco Paul, the co-creator is assigned to create songs for the second season while Robert Luketic will be at the director’s helm once again. The series was announced in 2021 and a trailer quickly followed in June the same year.

