Apple TV+ Sci-Fi show ‘Foundation’ enters second season in July

A preview video of the upcoming season two of ‘Foundation’ has been released.

‘Foundation’ is Apple TV+ sci-fi show adapted from the bestselling novel of the same name by Isaac Asimov. Season two will be available to watch on the streaming platform starting July 14, with new content released on a weekly basis. ‘Foundation’ follows four individuals as they shift allegiances, navigate crises, and transcend space and time to shape humanity’s destiny.

‘Foundation’ has cast members Cassian Bilton, Laura Birn, Terrence Mann, Lee Pace, Jared Harris, Leah Harvey, Lou Llobell, Isabella Laughland, Ella-Rae Smith, Rachel House, Holt McCallany, Kulvinder Ghir, and Ben Daniels, among others. Skydance Television spearheads production and David Goyer will act as executive producer and showrunner. Alex Graves, Dana Goldberg, Robin Asimob, David Ellison, Bill Bost, and Marcy Ross also come in as executive producers.

Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and features Apple original content, including ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘Severance’.