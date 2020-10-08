Apple TV+ scoops up Offspring Films’ ‘Earthsound’

Apple has snapped up the rights to ‘Earthsound’ a 12-part series made by Offspring Films.

‘Earthsound’ is a natural history series that utilizes advanced audio technology in telling wildlife stories. It’s a 12-part show divided into 30-minute segments and features 360 sound design and the latest audio equipment to delve into the untold, unfamiliar and unexpected stories in nature.

Sam Hodgson will act as the series producer while Offspring Film founder Alex Williamson will serve as the creative director and executive producer. Offspring Films has produced Apple content before in ‘Earth at Night in Color’, which will be showing on December. The series utilizes advanced cameras to see how nocturnal animals live in full color across six continents.

‘Earthsound’ is the latest natural history content on Apple TV+, after Tiny World (narrated by Paul Rudd) and Becoming You (narrated by Olivia Colman). The release date for ‘Earthsound’ has not been revealed yet.