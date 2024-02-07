Apple TV+ scores new Lily Gladstone Sundance film

Apple has recently secured the rights to a Sundance film featuring Hollywood actress Lily Gladstone.

‘Fancy Dance’ is a highly-acclaimed movie that made a 2023 Sundance Film Festival debut. Apple scored global rights to stream the film this year, although there’s not an exact release date at the moment. The movie stars Lily Gladstone, an actress who went on ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’. ‘Fancy Dance’ tells the story of an indigenous girl Jax who’s raising her sister’s daughter in Oklahoma. Jax is on a journey to find her sister and quickly discovers a broken justice system.

In a press statement, Erica Tremblay, the film’s director said that they have found ‘the perfect home’ with Apple, and that the cast is ‘thrilled to share this beautiful story to a global audience.’ The film will hit the streaming service around the same time as ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ in January.