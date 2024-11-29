Apple TV

Apple TV+ screen savers may not appear in tvOS 18.2 update

By Samantha Wiley
Apple TV+

References to ‘TV and Movies’ screen savers have been removed from the Apple website, leading to speculations that Apple TV+ themed screen savers won’t make it in the latest tvOS update.

tvOS 18.2 brings a slew of aesthetic updates, which include Snoopy screen savers for newer Apple TV devices. The postponed or canceled screen savers would be sourced from Apple TV+ shows and movies, with the latest being the ‘Foundation’ series. Apple also updated its fine print from its website, saying that ‘Snoopy screen saver coming late 2024’ and omitted the ‘TV and Movies screen savers’ clause. The update was first seen in the US regional page but other pages might be changed as well. Apple has not released a statement, and it’s uncertain whether the company will resume its themed screen savers in future tvOS updates or not.

Apple TV+

Other themed screen savers for Apple TV include Portraits, Memories, and Aerials.

