Apple TV+ ‘See’ 3rd Season full trailer video seen at San Diego Comic-Con

The 3rd and last season for the Apple TV+ series ‘See’ has officially been unveiled at the San Diego Comic-Con.

The trailer video for the upcoming season reveals Baba’s tribe in danger once again after a scientist develops a new type of weaponry. Originally announced in June, the final season will comprise 8 episodes and will launch on the Apple TV+ platform August 26 this year.

‘See’ season 3 official trailer can now be viewed on Apple’s official YouTube channel and is around two and a half minutes in length. The series focuses on a post-apocalyptic world where everyone has lost their vision, with Baba Voss (played by Jason Momoa) leading his tribe.

Other Apple TV+ reveals at the San Diego comic convention include intros for ‘Mythic Quest’ and ‘Invasion’. On hand were key creatives such as Simon Kinberg (for Invasion) and Megan Ganz (for Mythic Quest).

Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month and includes Apple original content.