Apple TV+ series ‘Criminal Record’ to star Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo

Apple TV+ recently announced that notable actor Peter Capaldi will be playing the main role in its upcoming thriller series ‘Criminal Record’, alongside Cush Jumbo.

Capaldi and Jumbo will play detectives Daniel Hegarty and June Lenker, respectively. Peter Capaldi is known for his role in ‘The Personal History of David Copperfield’, while Jumbo is known for her role in ‘The Good Fight’ and ‘The Good Wife’.

It’s worth noting that Capaldi is a former star in the Doctor Who series while Jumbo has starred in a spin-off Doctor Who series ‘Torchwood’.

‘Criminal Record’ is a story set in contemporary London and focuses on two detectives who are working on an old murder case. Paul Rutman serves as the producer and writer of the series, with STV Studios and Tod Productions tasked to make the show.

‘Criminal Record’ joins ‘Severance’ and ‘Slow Horses’ in the Apple TV+ platform. Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month.