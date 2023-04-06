Apple TV+ Series ‘Drops of God’ to launch April 21

Apple TV+ recently released an official trailer for the upcoming series ‘Drops of God’, which will arrive on April 21.

‘Drops of God’ is a show adapted from a manga series, and tells the story of a woman who goes on a journey to earn the right to obtain her deceased father’s wine collection, considered to be the largest in the world. Along the way, she has to outwit her father’s ‘spiritual son’ in the wine scene to claim her inheritance.

The eight-episode series stars Fleur Geffrier as Camille Ledger and Tomohisa Yamashita as Issei Tomine. ‘Drops of God’ will have a French-Japanese multilingual platform, with Klaus Zimmermann serving as the executive producer. Quoc Dang Tran serves as the writer, while Oded Ruskin leads the helm as director.

Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and features original content, including ‘Shrinking’, ‘Slow Horses’, MLS games, and ‘Black Bird’, among others.